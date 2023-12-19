Head coach vacancy power rankings: Where do the Carolina Panthers stand?
Is the Carolina Panthers head coach vacancy at all desirable?
4. Las Vegas Raiders
There's not a lot to like with this opening. However, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is someone who is hands-on and is dying to win. I think that could be viewed as a plus.
The Raiders made a huge mistake when they gave former head coach Josh McDaniels another shot. He didn't make it two full seasons before he and former GM Dave Ziegler were both shown the door.
Las Vegas isn't flush with a ton of talent. Some of their best players are getting old or set to hit the open market - specifically wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.
The team also signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr. This move has failed and he's been on the bench for weeks.
The Raiders are in a very tough spot. They have a plethora of veteran players who might not be the right type of guys to have for a rebuild. They do have the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as it stands and have shown some fight under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
I think the best path forward for this franchise is to embrace the tear-it-all-down rebuild and start fresh at the important positions. But the big picture painted here doesn't show me a very appealing opening at all. Something that could swag a potential candidate to the Carolina Panthers thanks to the presence of Bryce Young.