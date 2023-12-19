Head coach vacancy power rankings: Where do the Carolina Panthers stand?
Is the Carolina Panthers head coach vacancy at all desirable?
3. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots should have an opening this offseason. I think they'll be searching for a general manager and head coach.
Bill Belichick's time seems to have run out in New England. The official end of the famous Patriots dynasty might be coming soon.
The Patriots are 3-11. They currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This could net them someone like quarterback Drake Maye.
New England is also a team flush with salary-cap space in 2024. They don't have a hefty, unmoveable contract on their roster, but do have enough core players to make the job enticing.
Overall, this is a solid potential opening. Owner Robert Kraft has overseen the success of the Patriots when he purchased the team. The ownership situation is one of the NFL's best.
There are also the six Super Bowl trophies when you walk into their facility. I don't think I need to explain why that would make this destination attractive. There's not a lot of dysfunction with this team that isn't from Belichick. When he is eventually removed along with some of his staff, you'll see just how desirable this opening is.
The Patriots could be a team, much like the Houston Texans were this year, to have a quick turnaround if Kraft gets this next hire right. That might be bad news for the Carolina Panthers in their quest to find the right head coach.