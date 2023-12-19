Head coach vacancy power rankings: Where do the Carolina Panthers stand?
Is the Carolina Panthers head coach vacancy at all desirable?
2. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are not a great opening. Frankly, I don't think there is such a thing as a great head coach and/or general manager opening anywhere in the league annually.
Teams who are searching for those roles are usually on the wrong track and don't have the correct foundations in place. The Chargers fall into this, but they do have a strong quarterback in Justin Herbert, a good left tackle in Rashawn Slater, and some nice secondary pieces.
Being in Los Angeles should also be viewed as a plus, too. The Chargers appear to be bracing for a cap crunch in 2024, but they do have the ability to release the likes of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa.
Making these moves would save the Chargers nearly $100 million on their 2024 cap. This would free up a ton for them to spend when a new regime arrives
Those players are either old, hurt, or a mixture of both. I do not think any of them are truly tradeable. A new general manager and head coach could make some major cap-saving moves and could also build around Herbert, which is a huge plus.
This is a solid opening. Much more desirable than the Carolina Panthers all things considered.