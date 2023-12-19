Head coach vacancy power rankings: Where do the Carolina Panthers stand?
Is the Carolina Panthers head coach vacancy at all desirable?
1. Chicago Bears
I think by far, the Chicago Bears would have the most attractive opening in 2024. Whether it's just the head coach, or both the head coach and general manager, the point remains the same.
The Bears seemed to be trending upwards, but a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 just about shut the door on their season. It was a coaching disaster class from Matt Eberflus, who could be on his way out to prevent further damage.
Usually, general managers get multiple chances to get the head coach right. I think Ryan Poles stays put but makes a move to fire Eberflus.
The Bears will likely have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers. Chicago has a ton of cap space, talent along the defensive line and secondary, and their first-round pick, which is currently No. 5 overall.
Simply put, the possibilities are endless. There is also the Justin Fields situation to factor into the equation. Will the Bears keep faith with the dual-threat quarterback or hit the reset button with a gifted college prospect on a cheaper contract?
What's not to like here? The No. 1 pick is likely going to be Caleb Williams, the stud quarterback from USC. With another first-rounder and a strong period of recruitment during free agency in 2024, the Bears could have a quick turnaround.