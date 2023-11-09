Is DJ Chark playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Panthers vs. Bears in NFL Week 10)
The latest injury update for Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark.
By Peter Dewey
The Carolina Panthers will likely be without veteran receiver DJ Chark in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.
Chark (elbow) is listed as doubtful for this game. Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen will likely lead Carolina’s receiving corps tonight.
Chark had a fine game in Week 9, catching two passes for nine yards and his third touchdown of the season before going down with an elbow injury.
Here’s the latest on his status:
DJ Chark injury status for Week 10 game vs. Chicago Bears
Chark is listed as doubtful for this game, a sign that he won’t play on Thursday night.
Best Carolina Panthers prop bet for Week 10 game vs. Chicago Bears
Adam Thielen anytime touchdown scorer
The veteran Thielen has easily been the Panthers’ most consistent option at receiver this season, catching 62 passes for 610 yards and four scores.
Chicago has allowed a league-high 20 passing touchdowns this season, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Carolina attack this Bears defense through the air. With Chark out, Thielen should see even more targets than usual on Thursday night.
DJ Chark injury history
Chark has struggled to stay healthy in his NFL career, playing in just four games in the 2021 season and never playing in every game in a single season.
Here’s a look at his full injury history:
- Nov. 2018: Leg Quad Strain – missed five games
- Dec. 2019: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – missed one game
- Sept. 2020: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed one game
- Nov. 2020: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed one game
- Dec. 2020: Leg Shin Bruise – missed one game
- Aug. 2021 Hand Finger Fracture – underwent surgery
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Ankle Fracture – missed rest of season
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – placed on IR in October
- Sept. 2023: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – missed Week 1
When is DJ Chark coming back?
Chark – if he misses this game – will have 10 days off before Carolina takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19.
He will have a chance to return for that game.
Carolina Panthers next 5 opponents
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 3
- New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17
Chicago Bears injury report
- Equanimeous St. Brown – questionable, hamstring
- Khalil Herbert – questionable, ankle
- Justin Fields – doubtful, right thumb
- Terell Smith – out, illness
- Tremaine Edmunds – out, knee
- Nate Davis – out, ankle
- Khari Blasingame – out, concussion
- Josh Blackwell – questionable, hamstring
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Vonn Bell – questionable, quad
- Brian Burns – out, elbow/concussion
- DJ Chark – doubtful, elbow
- Marquis Haynes – questionable, back
- C.J. Henderson – out, concussion
- Xavier Woods – questionable, thigh
- Stephen Sullivan – out, shoulder
- Laviska Shenault Jr. – out, ankle
