Last Chance: $158 Bonus to Bet on SB58 This Week!
Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets!
It’s been a hard season for Carolina fans, but BetMGM is making it easy on you to end this year on top!
Your BetMGM account will be instantly loaded with $158 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 on San Francisco vs. Kansas City – giving you house money to spend on your best bets.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this exclusive Cat Crave link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on SF vs. KC
It’s simple. All you have to do is deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on the game. Your wager doesn’t even have to win!
Now you can spend your bonus on anything, from trying to build your bankroll further on basketball, golf or hockey to going all-in on your favorite football wagers.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at BetMGM
San Fran is a 2-point favorite on the spread with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at BetMGM.
But you can bet on much more than just the spread or moneyline at BetMGM.
You could instead bet on over/under 47.5 total points, players to score touchdowns, other fun player props and more.
Just don’t forget to put $5 on that first bet so you can claim your bonus!
Don’t let this football season end without at least one more win. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Want more guaranteed bonuses to bet on the big game? Check out the new-user offer at DraftKings. Simply sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any Niners vs. Chiefs wager. You'll instantly win $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with DraftKings with this Cat Crave link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from BetMGM and DraftKings sportsbooks are only available in select states with legal sports betting.