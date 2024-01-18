Latest Bill Belichick rumor could spell disaster for the Carolina Panthers
The NFC South landscape would immediately shift.
By Dean Jones
Things are developing quickly between Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons. That could be a disaster for the Carolina Panthers' divisional hopes.
It's been a few days since Bill Belichick held his emotional press conference to formally conclude his trophy-laden stint with the New England Patriots. It seems like his next employment opportunity won't be too far behind.
That could spell disaster for the Carolina Panthers.
After lengthy discussions with the Atlanta Falcons recently, Belichick is confirmed for a second meeting with Carolina's division rival this weekend. If everything goes well, all signs point to the perennial Super Bowl winner taking the job in his quest to break Don Shula's all-time winning mark. For the record, he's 15 triumphs away from attaining this monumental feat.
Carolina Panthers could have Bill Belichick problem
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports revealed that Belichick and Arthur Blank spent hours going over their respective visions for the franchise. Both were suitably impressed enough to arrange another sit-down. This is where propositions, roles, and other intricate elements relating to the agreement might be resolved.
Josina Anderson - who also works for CBS Sports - went one step further. The insider predicted that barring any late hiccups, Belichick will become the new Falcons head coach.
"Barring a snag in negotiations or a future development (still have to get a signature), I’m expecting Bill Belichick to become the next head coach of the NFC South Atlanta Falcons. His previous rapport with Falcons CEO Rich McKay creates comfort he can’t mimic in any other building with a current vacancy. Owner Arthur Blank is very skilled at being convincing and selling the benefits of coming to Atlanta—as I learned from Calais Campbell. The GM dynamic in Atlanta is presumably more palatable for Bill in Flowery Branch than it would be in Philly, and as mentioned both sides have been talking about this for a while; thus my previous reports. I expect Belichick to reunite with some members of his former staff whenever he makes it official."- Josina Anderson via X/Twitter
Despite the Falcons failing to reach the playoffs this season, their roster doesn't look that far away from competing. Arthur Smith's coaching came in for severe criticism after blowing a big chance to win the moribund NFC South. His situational football decisions also left a lot to be desired. These are two problems Belichick doesn't have.
It seems as if Atlanta is a quarterback away from being highly competitive. The same cannot be said of the Panthers, who were a far cry from recently fired general manager Scott Fitterer's claims of being ready to drop in No. 1 pick Bryce Young and take off.
The Falcons have a top-10 pick to get a rookie quarterback. They also have $26.3 million available to spend in free agency if a veteran presence of interest hits the market. This could increase to around $40 million if certain cap sacrifices are made.
Again, this is bad news for the Panthers.
For all Belichick's faults as a roster constructor after quarterback Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's always got his teams well organized and on-point with their assignments. That sort of direction was all the Falcons missed this season. Having this added discipline should make Atlanta a force to be reckoned with in 2024.
Of course, it might go wrong. But there are enough pieces on both sides of the football to suggest Belichick's ethos can go over well. The Panthers are focusing on their problems - of which there are many - but having arguably the greatest head coach and strategist in league history switching to the NFC South raises the stakes exponentially for team owner David Tepper.
He must get these hires right. He must alter his approach to the football operation. He must acknowledge that the previous decision-making direction hasn't worked. Then - and only then - will genuine optimism for the future arrive.
Belichick coming into the division only makes things more difficult. Anyone who thinks otherwise is blinded by recent history.