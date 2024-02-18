Looking into Carolina Panthers' rookie extension candidates and what they might get
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn's talent is undeniable. When the player is fit and firing on all cylinders, he's one of the league's most accomplished cornerbacks. That's why it's been so disappointing to see the former first-round pick endure some torrid luck on the injury front.
Horn featured just six times in 2023 thanks to a serious hamstring tear. His career high in games played over the first three seasons is 13. That has to change moving forward if the Panthers' defense wants to take the next step after Ejiro Evero decided to stick around.
If Horn puts a consistent run of games together, this defense will benefit greatly. The Panthers have a big decision to make before then. Those in power must discuss whether or not to pick up the player's fifth-year option.
General manager Dan Morgan won't be in the business of letting good players leave, something that became synonymous with those who came before him. Picking Horn's 2025 tab up is a gamble. But it could save them money in the short-term before he needs to be extended.
It's hard to put a figure on what Horn might command on his next deal. Any further injury complications could see his value drop considerably. However, if he plays the majority of the next two seasons and thrives, then anywhere in the $20 million per season or higher range becomes realistic.