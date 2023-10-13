Is Miles Sanders playing this week? (Latest injury update for Panthers vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.
By Peter Dewey
The Carolina Panthers will be down on of the key pieces of their offense in Week 6, as running back Miles Sanders (groin, shoulder) has been ruled out.
It’s likely the team will turn to Chuba Hubbard now that Sanders can’t go.
So far this season, Sanders has 61 carries for 190 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He has been outcarried by Hubbard in back-to-back weeks.
Miles Sanders injury status for Week 6 game vs. Miami Dolphins
The Panthers have ruled out Sanders, and it makes sense since head coach Frank Reich was noncommittal to the running back playing this week.
Here’s how to wager on this game with Sanders sitting out:
Best Carolina Panthers prop bet with Miles Sanders out for Week 6
Chuba Hubbard anytime touchdown scorer
Sanders has been banged up the last few weeks, and it’s offered more chances for Hubbard, who has 23 carries and three receptions in the team’s last two games.
While the young running back hasn’t exactly lit it up in those touches, averaging less than four yards per carry, he could see a massive workload if Sanders sits out in Week 6.
The Panthers have struggled on offense, but Miami has allowed six rushing touchdowns in five games this season. If there’s anyone to take to find the end zone on the ground, it’s Hubbard.
Miles Sanders injury history
- Aug. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed Week 1
- Oct. 2020: Knee Patella Sprain – missed two games
- Dec. 2020: Knee Patella Sprain – missed season finale
- Jan. 2020: Knee MCL Sprain Grade 2 – injured in playoffs
- Oct. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed three games
- Nov. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Dec. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Dec. 2021: Hand Metacarpal Fracture – missed two games
When is Miles Sanders coming back?
Sanders won’t play in Week 6, and Carolina has a bye in Week 7. The team may have wanted to give him the extra week to get healthy for the rest of the season.
Carolina Panthers next 5 opponents
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 9
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Vonn Bell – Limited Thursday
- Austin Corbett – Limited Thursday
- Kamu Grugier-Hill – Limited Thursday
- Calvin Throckmorton – Limited Thursday
- Xavier Woods – DNP Thursday
- Derrick Brown – DNP Thursday
- Miles Sanders – Out
- Brian Burns – DNP Thursday
- Justin Houston – DNP Thursday
- Taylor Moton – DNP Thursday
- Giovanni Ricci – DNP Thursday
- Adam Thielen – DNP Thursday
- Chandler Zavala – DNP Thursday
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Xavien Howard – DNP Thursday
- Connor Williams – DNP Thursday
- Tyreek Hill – Limited Thursday
- Robert Hunt – Limited Thursday
- Alec Ingold – Limited Thursday
- Robert Jones – Limited Thursday
- Raheem Mostert – Limited Thursday
- Nik Needham – Limited Thursday
- Jeff Wilson Jr. – Limited Thursday
- Jaelan Phillips – Limited Thursday
