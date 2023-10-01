Is Miles Sanders playing today? (Latest injury update for Vikings vs. Panthers in NFL Week 4)
The latest injury update for Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.
By Peter Dewey
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders is expected to play in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings despite being listed as questionable with a groin injury.
Sanders has played in all three games for the Panthers this season, racking up 139 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Miles Sanders injury status for Week 4 matchup with Minnesota Vikings
Sanders is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Vikings, but he is expected to play in Sunday’s game.
Best Miles Sanders prop bet vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4
Miles Sanders OVER 13.5 rush attempts
Sanders saw just nine carries in Week 3, but that was with Andy Dalton as the team’s starting quarterback.
In both of Bryce Young’s starts, Sanders has seen 18 and 14 carries.
Young is back under center in Week 4, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a steady dose of Sanders to help the rookie along. Minnesota has a decent run defense (allowing just 3.8 yards per carry this season), so I’d rather take this prop than any yardage number for Sanders.
Miles Sanders injury history
Sanders has been relatively healthy since the 2021 season. He did not miss time in 2022 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Aug. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed Week 1
- Oct. 2020: Knee Patella Sprain – missed two games
- Dec. 2020: Knee Patella Sprain – missed season finale
- Jan. 2020: Knee MCL Sprain Grade 2 – injured in playoffs
- Oct. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed three games
- Nov. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Dec. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Dec. 2021: Hand Metacarpal Fracture – missed two games
When is Miles Sanders coming back?
Sanders is expected to play in Week 4 against the Vikings barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
Carolina Panthers next 5 opponents
- Detroit Lions, Sunday Oct. 8
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 9
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Frankie Luvu – questionable, hip
- Miles Sanders – questionable, groin
- Xavier Woods – out, hamstring
- Jonathan Mingo – questionable, concussion
Minnesota Vikings injury report
- Garrett Bradbury – questionable, back
- Lewis Cine – out, hamstring
- Marcus Davenport – questionable, ankle
- Jaren Hall – questionable, personal matter
