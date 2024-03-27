New FanDuel Promo and App Review: How to Wager Using Bonus Bets
Unlock your $200 bonus to start placing your best bets today!
A new NFL season is still months away, but you won’t want to wait until then to sign up with FanDuel!
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing a bet of $5 or more this week – giving you the chance to get comfortable with sports betting without risking much of your own money.
- FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promos
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200
$10
$5
21+
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll get your bonus bets as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on anything. Sign up with FanDuel while this offer lasts!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets allow you to wager on sports without putting your own money on the line.
Instead, you’ll be using house credits with the chance to win withdrawable cash!
Of course, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you because it’s house credit. But that’s a small price to pay for not risking your own money.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel makes it easy to spend your bonus funds.
Select a wager to add it to your bet slip. Then, you’ll see an option to apply your bonus bets to the stake rather than real money from your account.
You can track your remaining bonus funds in the account management section.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the U.S. and you can find peace of mind in its strong reputation that’s been built up over the years.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. You can bet on any college wager available at FanDuel in North Carolina.
Some states prohibit wagering on in-state colleges or player props, but not North Carolina. And that’s great news for you with March Madness heating up!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
FanDuel is certainly one of the best sportsbooks in North Carolina, but it would be foolish to only sign up for one sportsbook.
Smart bettors have access to multiple sportsbooks so they can shop around for the best odds and take advantage of each sportsbook’s bonus offers.
FanDuel sets itself apart with the best site and app in the industry, but there are promotions, bonuses, and rewards programs available at other sportsbooks that FanDuel doesn’t have.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promos
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel and claim its bonus offer. But let’s make sure you know about the other awesome offers in your state too.
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
1. DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
2A. FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200
2B. Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
4. BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
