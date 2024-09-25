NFC South power rankings, Week 4: Carolina Panthers' light flickers at last
3. Atlanta Falcons
- Last week: 3
- Quarterback situation: Improving in the long term
The Atlanta Falcons are being kicked enough by their fans on social media right now, so let’s look at some positives. They battled the best team in the league to the final play and were a slew of questionable third/fourth-down decisions away from securing a major win.
They also opened the year with a nasty three-game stretch against two of the best head coaches in NFL history and one of the best rosters in the league, emerging 1-2 with both losses coming by a possession. Things could have been worse.
Their quarterback situation is a whirlwind of new emotions every week. Kirk Cousins seemed rusty and slow in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, then like his vintage self in an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans were treated to both.
Cousins largely played it safe with his throws. A couple of passes were airmailed by the intended receiver, but the 69 percent completion is nothing to scorn at. The Falcons stayed in the game and he was responsible for that.
He also couldn’t seize the moment, even on the final drive when penalties helped. Cousins rarely did that on the Minnesota Vikings, and it looks like the Falcons are getting the same guy.
Fortunately for the Falcons, the Michael Penix Jr. selection looks better every day. After the Bryce Young debacle on the Carolina Panthers and with Caleb Williams struggling on the Chicago Bears, analysts are beginning to debate whether starting a rookie on Day 1 is the right move.
Studies are being conducted, and the data is inconclusive. But seeing how things went for the Panthers when doing the opposite, letting the team ride Cousins for a few years and then inserting Penix could pay dividends.
Then again, Cousins has four years on his contract. Penix will be 28 years old when that deal expires. Somebody may need to be traded.