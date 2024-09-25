NFC South power rankings, Week 4: Carolina Panthers' light flickers at last
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Last week: 1
- Quarterback situation: Pretty good
Do you know that meme from the 1994 Apple advertisement where Brent Rambo looks at the camera and gives a thumbs-up? That’s probably how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been feeling about their quarterback situation since Baker Mayfield arrived.
Mayfield has been steady since he beat out Kyle Trask to become the starter in 2023, and it has led to a career resurgence. The problem with the former Oklahoma standout is that when teams bowl through the offensive line and start disrupting his line of sight, he can flounder.
This was on full display during Mayfield’s stint with the Carolina Panthers, leading to his release midway through the 2022 season. It was also evident when the lowly Denver Broncos drubbed the Buccaneers 26-7.
Mayfield averaged a putrid 4.9 yards per completed throw and took seven sacks as Tampa Bay’s passing game largely failed to get anything going. It was a disappointing performance from a team and player coming off two textbook victories to open the year and relegated them behind the New Orleans Saints in the power rankings.
Performances like this have been the exception, not the norm, during Mayfield’s time in Tampa. Post-game comments where he personally took the blame for the loss were a testament to his maturity and growth as a leader. The coaches and locker room like him and it seems hard to see him going anywhere soon unless things radically change.
The Bucs have Mayfield in the first campaign of a three-year, $100 million deal he signed during the spring. This is a relatively affordable price for an above-average starting quarterback. Especially if he continues to play well.
Looking ahead, the Eagles come to town next week, already 1-1 against the rest of the NFC South. Getting a win there will be crucial for the Bucs to keep pace with the Saints.