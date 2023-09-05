NFL 2023: Carolina fans need these Panthers shoes by Nike
The premier look of the 2023 NFL season has just dropped. Nike's new Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Carolina Panthers shoes are a must-have for fans as the season begins.
For fans, there’s certainly no shortage of great looking Nike gear. You’ve got jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies.
And don’t get me wrong – all those things are great. Essential, even.
But for my money, the coolest gear drops every year towards the start of the NFL regular season. The new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus running shoes.
This year is no different, with the release of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Carolina Panthers shoes.
And guess what? They’re an absolute touchdown.
They’re incredibly comfortable and durable, plus stylish and sleek. (Please note I did not own a colorway, nor was a pair provided by Nike - but I have purchased this line in the past).
I would call these as multi-use sneakers. They’re designed for hitting the gym or running – and they’re perfect for that. But they’re also casual enough to wear during your everyday routine.
This year, the Pegasus 40 is in black with team-color accents. So each pair is sleek AND vibrant. Don't worry – everyone will know who you’re rooting for when they see you coming.
Go ahead and check them out below.
These new Nikes will not only be the perfect addition to your collection, but the perfect look for the rest of the year – and well into next. They’re definitely going to attract attention.
Please note: The shoes are listed as unisex sizes.
But don't wait. These sell fast every year.
So if you want a pair - and we know that you do - then you're going to want to head over to Fanatics right now and secure yours for $139.99.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.