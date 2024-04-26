NFL Draft: Get your Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers gear now
The Carolina Panthers used the no. 32 pick in the NFL Draft to select a new weapon for quarterback Bryce Young - South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.
Legette finished his college career with 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns, but nearly all of that production came in 2023.
Last season he caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven scores, including 10 catches on balls thrown at least 30 yards down the field.
He's a legit big-play threat for an offense that desperately needs one.
