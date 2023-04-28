NFL Draft: Pre-order your Bryce Young Carolina Panthers jersey NOW
The Carolina Panthers held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, swinging a trade with the Chicago Bears to secure the quarterback of their future.
That quarterback? One Bryce Young.
Young completed 66 percent of his passes at Alabama, throwing 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He won a Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Trophy, the Manning Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and a National Championship.
