Oddsmakers expecting Panthers to pick a wide receiver with their 1st pick of 2024 NFL Draft
Will the Panthers add one of the draft’s top pass-catchers?
The Carolina Panthers had the NFL’s worst offense during last season’s 2-15 campaign. The Panthers were last in the NFL in yards per game (265.3) and tied for last in points per game (13.9).
Will Carolina add firepower to its offense in this month’s NFL Draft?
If you’re looking to bet on any NFL Draft future, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Oddsmakers expecting Panthers to pick a wide receiver
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are favored to draft a wide receiver with its first pick of the draft at +115, an implied probability of 46.51%.
Carolina is hoping some of the draft’s top receivers slip in the draft. The Panthers do not own a first-round pick after packaging that pick prior to the 2023 NFL Draft to move up and take quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. Carolina's first pick is the opening pick of the second round (33rd overall).
Young struggled mightily in his rookie season while orchestrating the league’s worst offense. Young finished the year with just 11 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions and averaged just 179.8 passing yards per game. He completed less than 60% of his passes and finished the year with a 33.4 QBR.
Carolina’s offense lacked explosiveness with a sub-par group of receivers last season. Veteran Adam Thielen was the most successful, finishing with 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. No other Panthers receiver had more than 43 catches and only one (D.J. Chark, who is now a free agent) eclipsed 500 receiving yards.
FanDuel set the number of wide receivers drafted in the first round at 6.5 with heavy juice (-265) on the under.
Wide receiver is only a small favorite for the position of Carolina’s first pick, though. The Panthers are projected to add to their offense, but could go offensive line, which is the second favorite at +170. Last season, Young was the second-most sacked quarterback (62). Only Washington’s Sam Howell was sacked more (65), though he did attempt 85 more passes than Young.
Panthers have NFL’s lowest win total in 2024
No matter which position the Panthers attack with their first pick, oddsmakers are still projecting a long season under first-year head coach Dave Canales. According to FanDuel, the Panthers are tied with the New England Patriots, another rebuilding club under a rookie head coach, for the lowest win total (over/under) for the 2024 season at 4.5 games.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.