One cause for concern with every Carolina Panthers draft pick in 2024
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers drafted Ja’Tavion Sanders
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
The fourth-round selection of Ja’Tavion Sanders appears to be one of - if not the biggest - fan favorite of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Texas Longhorn tight end finally offers the Carolina Panthers a true pass-catching threat out of the position.
Strong hands, good speed, and previous experience playing wide receiver, all lend to the notion he could greatly benefit the offense. Another aspect of the tight end position is blocking.
Sanders will not be mistaken for a starter-level blocker coming into the league. While I acknowledge that it’s not why he was drafted, it’s a big reason as to when he was drafted.
Alignment versatility will help ease him into the game plan. He’ll see looks at various splits and even out wide in some sets. But to stay as multiple as possible and make life difficult for opposing defenses, the promising prospect has work to do.
Carolina Panthers drafted Trevin Wallace
- Linebacker | Kentucky Wildcats
- Round No. 3 | No. 72 overall
When Carolina Panthers fans heard Trevin Wallace’s name called with this selection, many may have been surprised. However, we’ve recently heard positive sentiments from the legendary former linebacker Luke Kuechly, and you cannot deny the athleticism that this prospect possesses.
Wallace likely won’t be asked to take on a major role in his rookie season. Therefore, he’ll have the opportunity to learn and develop behind Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell - the team's projected starting interior linebacking tandem within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.
To be more than a rotational player in sub-packages and offer situational usage, Wallace will likely need to improve upon his ability to shed blockers in run defense. The former Kentucky Wildcat certainly has the attitude and approach of a dawg, but the physicality on the field will need to be more consistent.
Even as a designated pass rusher, he was thwarted more than you’d like to see and stood up. Wallace has the build to inflict damage, he just needs to connect the dots.