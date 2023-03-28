One position group the Panthers must target with each 2023 NFL Draft pick
Carolina Panthers must land an edge rusher at No. 39
Good edge rushers are assets teams can always have more of. Especially on a rookie contract before the price soars once they accumulate legitimate NFL experience and production.
This pick may indicate the direction of the Carolina Panthers. An extension or trade with Brian Burns could indicate how this pick may go, although the former looks far more realistic after the team rejected a whopping offer from the Los Angeles Rams before the 2022 trade deadline.
Someone with the unique athletic attributes of Felix Anudike-Uzomah could be a target at No. 39 overall. The Kansas State product has the physical scope to become a difference-maker opposite Burns within Carolina's new 3-4 base scheme under Ejiro Evero.
Carolina Panthers must land a WR at No. 93
The new quarterback will need targets to develop alongside. This pick has a risk but reward upside.
A year ago, Kayshon Boutte going in the third round would have been unthinkable. If the Panthers staff believes the former LSU standout is mentally ready for the NFL, this selection could be a steal.
There are others worthy of consideration at No. 93 overall. But adding a wide receiver is something the Panthers must consider despite picking up Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in free agency to offset the loss of D.J. Moore.