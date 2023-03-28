One position group the Panthers must target with each 2023 NFL Draft pick
Carolina Panthers must land OL depth at No. 114
The later the draft gets, the more teams take a flyer on a guy who might develop. Even though the Carolina Panthers have all their starters returning, adding down the road is always a good idea.
This bears more significance on the offensive line. Carolina looks a little short of reliable depth currently, which needs to change considering starting interior protectors Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett are working their way back from long-term complications.
Andrew Vorhees tore his ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine, making his stock slip. But limiting that slide could be great for a team whose window is down the road.
Carolina Panthers must land a RB at No. 132
Using a later-round pick on a running back is a great way to get maximum value from a position group that seems to become more devalued with every passing year. ECU's Keaton Mitchell could be a great option for the Panthers in this scenario.
His speed and elusiveness will pair well with Miles Sanders and allow the offense versatility. Although those in power might opt for a more physical presence after losing D'Onta Foreman to the Chicago Bears in free agency.