One position group the Panthers must target with each 2023 NFL Draft pick
Carolina Panthers could add another WR at No. 145
Doubling up here is warranted for the Carolina Panthers due to the wide receiver group's current status. This could also represent solid value if general manager Scott Fitterer finds a diamond in the rough.
Securing a zone-busting slot receiver would be an excellent addition for a developing quarterback. Purdue's Charlie Jones will become some team's safety value, and Carolina feels like a perfect match.
These are recommendations, but nothing is confirmed aside from what the Panthers are going to do at No. 1 overall. Fitterer is renowned for trading up and down the draft board if he feels like it can benefit the franchise, so being aggressive and striking with conviction is the best possible avenue for Carolina to go down.
The projections ignore two key needs at linebacker and cornerback. But it's worth remembering that the Panthers still have $27.48 million in salary-cap space after some masterful financial management from Samir Suleiman and others this offseason, which can be used to bolster both aforementioned position groups.
We all know the importance of drafting well to building a good team. However, that becomes even more important for Carolina with the future picks they used to trade up.
Finding players that fit their rookie quarterback's timeline starts with the draft. And all three days will be must-watch television.