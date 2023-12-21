Packers vs. Panthers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 16
NFL betting preview, predictions and best bets for Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 16 action.
By Reed Wallach
The Panthers were able to rally against the Atlanta Falcons, grabbing its second win of the season as home underdogs.
Carolina is not going to make the playoffs, and will likely be sending the first pick of the NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, but can the team finish the season on a high note and play spoiler in the Green Bay Packers hopes of a postseason run.
Did Bryce Young turn a corner in the rain? Maybe, let's break it down with our betting preview for Panthers vs. Packers:
Don't miss Caesars Sportsbook new user bonus, which is matching all first bets up to $1,000 when they opt in below!
Packers vs. Panthers odds, spread and total
Panthers vs. Packers betting trends
- The Panthers are 4-9-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Packers are 1-2 ATS this season as favorites this season
- The Panthers have gone UNDER in 10 of 14 games this season
- The Packers have gone OVER in eight of 14 games this season
Packers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Jaire Alexander - CB - Questionable
- De'Vondre Campbell - LB - Questionable
- AJ Dillon - RB - Questionable
- Kingsley Enagbare - LB - Questionable
- Elgton Jenkins - OL - Questionable
- Aaron Jones - RB - Questonable
- Jonathan Owens - S - Questionable
- Jayden Reed - WR - Questionable
- Darnell Savage - S - Questionable
- T.J. Slaton - DL - Questionable
- Quay Walker - LB - Questoinable
- Christian Watson - WR - Questionable
- Dontavion Wicks - WR - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Brian Burns - LB - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos - LB - Questionable
- Marquis Haynes - LB - Questionable
- Taylor Moton - OT - Questionable
- Sam Franklin - FS - Questionable
- Ian Thomas - TE - Questionable
- Claudin Cheerelus - LB - Questionable
- Stephen Sullivan - TE - Questionable
Packers vs. Panthers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 24
- Game Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers Record: 6-8
- Panthers Record: 2-12
Packers vs. Panthers key players to watch
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: While there are a host of wide receivers on the early week injury report, Love will look to continue his upward ascent as a passer. Yes, Green Bay has lost two straight, but Love has looked like the QB of the future for the Packers, now sixth in EPA/Pass this season. Love has passed for 3,368 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, but also 11 interceptions.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: Young has struggled behind a poor offensive line, but was able to engineer a game winning field goal drive last week through the rainy conditions at home. While his numbers are underwhelming, Young draws a favorable matchup against Green Bay's defense that is 28th in EPA/Pass this season. Can Young finish the season strong?
Packers vs. Panthers prediction and pick
I'm going to take the points with the Panthers, who as stated above have a favorable matchup against the Packers secondary. While Green Bay has far more talent on offense, I can't trust this team to cover and win with margin on the road.
Green Bay didn't win as 5.5-point road favorites at the Giants last week and were gashed at home against the Buccaneers offense. Those are two poor data points, and I'm not sure that we are downgrading Green Bay enough and fast enough.
The Panthers have battled injuries in the secondary and still put up a league average EPA/Pass this season and can keep this game within one score and cover as considerable home underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!