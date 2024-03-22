Panthers 2024 NFC South division odds (Oddsmakers projecting another tough season)
The Carolina Panthers are in dead last in the odds to win the AFC South in 2024 after a rough 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Carolina Panthers had a nightmare season in 2023, failing to give rookie quarterback Bryce Young much to work with on offense.
The team fired Frank Reich in the middle of the season, so Young will have a new head coach in Dave Canales this season. Can he help unlock the former No. 1 overall pick's potential?
Carolina is certainly hoping so, but oddsmakers are not sold on the Panthers' outlook this season. They have the Panthers dead last in the odds to win the NFC South, way behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.
Odds to Win the NFC South in 2024
Panthers huge long shot to win NFC South
At +1500 odds, the Panthers have just a 6.25 percent chance of winning the NFC South in the 2024 season.
It's hard to expect the Panthers to contend for a division title since the team traded its first-round pick (the No. 1 overall selection) prior to last season's draft to be able to draft Young.
Then, the Panthers let Frankie Luvu walk this offseason in free agency and traded away Brian Burns, which significantly hurts the team's pass rush.
Carolina did bring in a star receiver for Young -- Dionate Johnson -- in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will it be enough?
Oddsmakers aren't sold on it, but if you think the Panthers can be this year's team to go from worst to first, they may be worth a small wager at such long shot odds.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.