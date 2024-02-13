Panthers 2025 Super Bowl odds (Carolina projected to be worst team in NFL)
Oddsmakers aren't high on the Carolina Panthers entering the 2024 season...
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 NFL season was a nightmare for Carolina Panthers fans, even though the team appeared to select its franchise quarterback in Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, things did not go to plan for Carolina at all, as head coach Frank Reich was fired midseason and Carolina ended up with the worst record in the NFL. That’s not what a team wants to do when it has traded away its first-round pick for the next NFL draft.
To make matters worse, No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud led the Houston Texans to a division title and a playoff win. There had to have been a lot of FOMO for the Panthers fanbase.
The 2024 season is a new season, and a chance to wipe everything away. Carolina will have a chance to arm Young with some more weapons at receiver in the offseason, and new head coach Dave Canales will hopefully bring some energy to a franchise that has lacked it since making Super Bowl 50.
Despite the changes, oddsmakers aren’t sold on the Panthers entering the offseason. The team has the worst odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl next season – and by quite a wide margin.
Carolina Panthers’ odds to win Super Bowl 59
Carolina sits at +25000 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl next season, with four other teams ahead of it at +15000 for the worst odds to win it all.
Yikes.
The Panthers’ implied probability to win the Super Bowl next season sits as a lowly 0.4 percent.
The 2024 season will rest almost solely on Young’s development, as the team needs him to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback. Hopefully, a new coaching staff can get the most out of the former Heisman Trophy winner.
There is certainly a chance that the Panthers prove some people wrong this coming season, but Vegas isn’t counting on it – at least not for now.
