Panthers completely disrespected in 2024 opening NFL playoff odds
Oddsmakers are giving the Carolina Panthers very little chance to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Carolina Panthers can't be worse than they were in 2023, can they?
Oddsmakers are beginning to release futures odds for the 2024 season, and it's clear that they are not high on the Panthers, setting the team in last place to win the division and Super Bowl this coming season.
It's not ideal, but do the Panthers deserve this much disrespect while playing in the NFC South -- which is far from hard division, even with Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta.
While I wouldn't recommend on betting the Panthers at this point in the offseason, there could be a case for them being disrespected just a bit by oddsmakers at this point.
Panthers odds to make the playoffs in 2024
At DraftKings Sportsbook, oddsmakers have released odds for the Panthers to make the playoffs, and the team is set at +1000 to make the postseason (9.09 percent implied probability), and -2000 to miss the postseason.
Yes, Carolina had the worst record in the NFL last season, but are oddsmakers being a little harsh with the Panthers' outlook? The team still plays in a weaker division that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the title with just nine wins last season.
Starting a team with worse than 10 percent odds to make the playoffs is quite low -- especially in the NFL when we've seen teams go from worst-to-first in their division quite often (Houston did it last season). Since Carolina has a plan at quarterback with Bryce Young, does it deserve this much hate in the playoff odds?
NFC South division odds
Carolina is +1500 to win the NFC South, with the Atlanta Falcons moving to odds on favorites to take the division title after signing Kirk Cousins.
Atlanta's Super Bowl odds have soared since the team made that move.
While Carolina doesn't have a ton to hang its hat on -- the team moved on from Brian Burns this offseason -- the Panthers and their fans have to expect that Young is better in his second NFL season.
Additions like offensive lineman Robert Hunt and receiver Diontae Johnson should raise the floor of this team's offense, and there's still some questions within the division.
How will Cousins respond off of a torn Achilles? Will Baker Mayfield continue to play at a high level, or was 2023 a one-season wonder? Can the New Orleans Saints win with Derek Carr?
Carolina certainly deserves to be the underdog in this division, but the Panthers are getting absolutely no love from Vegas. If you think the team can prove the doubters wrong, these are some pretty favorable odds to bet the Panthers at.
