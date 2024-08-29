Panthers dysfunction lands them at the top of an unfortunate list
Things have not been going well for the Carolina Panthers and they've been slapped with another unfortunate label. Ben Standig of The Athletic published his latest column which surveyed 31 NFL agents about things such as the most stable franchises, least stable franchises, who improved the most in the offseason, etc.
You can probably guess which of those lists the Panthers ended up on. Nine of the 31 agents surveyed picked the Panthers as the least stable organization, which was enough to put Carolina in first place in this category.
Two comments were provided from those who picked the Panthers and both of them cited David Tepper as a reason why the team is so unstable. One comment read "Organizational stability comes from the owner, and the front office needs more time than the owner (David Tepper) gives." This same comment touched on how sometimes good quarterbacks can help overcome a bad front office but what was the Panthers' plan there?
The other provided comment stated that most of the NFL teams are "relatively competent" but noted that there are only a few who aren't and that list begins with Carolina "because of Tepper's involvement." That same comment also blasts the Panthers for not getting more in the Brian Burns trade.
Panthers are crowned as the least stable NFL team
Panthers fans, while disappointed, can't be all that surprised to see where their team ranks on this list. A team that was repping the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2016 has fallen so far since David Tepper bought the team in 2018 and the dysfunction has only continued, especially in recent years.
The Panthers had the worst record in the NFL a season ago but didn't even reap the benefit of having that distinction since they had shipped their first-round pick to Chicago the year prior to land Bryce Young first overall. Young had no help surrounding him and the team clearly isn't gaining respect around the league.
Hopefully, Dave Canales can right the ship and get the Panthers back to relevance again but until that day comes, this organization will have to get used to hearing things like this.