Panthers Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Chiefs vs. Niners
Unlock up to $1,000 in house money at Caesars
If you’re a fan of the NFL, you’re going to be watching Super Bowl 58, so why not take the sweat out of betting on it?
You’ll unlock a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 (!!) just for signing up with Caesars – giving you a second chance to win big if you need it.
New Caesars Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code FSNFL1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Once you’ve used the promo code and deposited $10 or more, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house.
You can bet anything up to $1,000 and get a full refund if you miss!
Since you won’t have to sweat this first wager, you might want to take a shot at a bet with wild odds – cashing in big if you win!
Let’s break down your options.
Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl 58 Odds
San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite with -120 moneyline odds against the Chiefs (+100 moneyline odds) at Caesars.
That means this is projected to be a tight game, making this no-sweat offer perfect!
But you don’t have to pick a winner with your first bet at Caesars. You could instead bet on over/under 47.5 points, pick a player to score a touchdown, combine your best props into a same-game parlay and more.
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the big game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to reveal all of your betting options.
This is your last chance to bet on the NFL this season with no sweat. Sign up with Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from Caesars Sportsbook is only available in select states with legal sports betting.