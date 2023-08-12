Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Anthony Richardson and game day
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral's measuring stick
While all the attention is on Bryce Young ahead of his first game-day snaps under center, the Carolina Panthers will use the preseason to see what they truly have in Matt Corral. It's been a luckless start to his NFL career, but the Ole Miss product stands to benefit greatly from increased involvement that starts later today against the New York Jets.
Corral seems likely to be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Young and Andy Dalton. Much will depend on how many quarterbacks the Panthers take through onto their 53-man roster, but the former third-round selection can put some good tape together before those in power come to a final conclusion.
Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated highlighted Corral's performance as one of the big things to watch versus the Jets. This is thanks in no small part to examining how much growth he's made under Carolina's much-improved coaching staff.
"[Matt] Corral had his rookie year robbed of him thanks to a Lisfranc injury. He's not the future of the Carolina Panthers, but he could be viewed as the long-term backup for Bryce Young if he performs well. If he really impresses, it could even spark trade interest around the league for a team that is looking to add a young quarterback. Spending all of last season observing and now working in a room with Young, Andy Dalton, Josh McCown, and even Jim Caldwell has put him in a much better spot than where he was a year ago at this time."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
It's hard to envisage Corral having any sort of starting future with the Panthers unless injury strikes. But this is a fantastic opportunity to get himself in the shop window and enhance his chances elsewhere.