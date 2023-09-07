Panthers News: Injuries, captains, Brian Burns and Bryce Young
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the 2023 regular season finally gets underway this evening?
After a long few months, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions get the NFL's 2023 regular season underway with the national spotlight glaring tonight. For the Carolina Panthers, there are distractions and worries aplenty heading into their Week 1 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
This is obviously bringing a plethora of headlines in the regional and national media. Among the stories causing debate include injuries stacking up, Carolina's captains for the 2023 season, Bryce Young taking everything in his stride, and a bar is finally set in the Brian Burns contract saga.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers name team captains
After much deliberation, the Carolina Panthers finally announced their captains for the upcoming campaign. There weren't many surprises truth be told, although cornerback Donte Jackson no longer has that distinction in favor of others.
Here is the full list of team captains in 2023:
- Adam Thielen (WR)
- Bryce Young (QB)
- Brian Burns (OLB)
- Shaq Thompson (LB)
- Taylor Moton (OT)
- Johnny Hekker (P)
These men will officially lead the way with Cs on their chests. But for the Panthers to truly make progress in the coming months, every player must be a leader in some capacity.
Some are vocal, some lead by example, and others like to focus on doing their job and lean on others. This is all part of the locker room dynamic around the league, but the Panthers do appear to have a nice blend of youth and experience to call upon in 2023.