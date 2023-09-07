Panthers News: Injuries, captains, Brian Burns and Bryce Young
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's focus
Excitement and expectations are growing ahead of Bryce Young's regular season NFL debut this weekend. The quarterback left the best possible impression throughout the summer, fitting in seamlessly into the Carolina Panthers, picking up the offensive system with aplomb, and displaying the elite-level traits that convinced those in power to make their daring move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Everyone is so keen to focus on what could emerge way into the future where Young is concerned. One could forgive the former Alabama star for getting carried away, but his attention is firmly set on taking things one game at a time based on the player's comments via Carolina's website.
"I'm really just thinking about Atlanta. I think in the long term, that's going to be up to God, and that's out of my hands. Stuff that happens in the long term, and when you look back at whatever it may be, and big picture stuff, it happened because of the accumulation of small things and day-to-day things. So for me, I'm not thinking about the long term; I'm not thinking about perspective. I'm not thinking about down the line."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
This is the Panthers' big play at the position. If it doesn't work out for whatever reason, serious questions will be asked of ownership and the front office, who haven't exactly covered themselves in glory this week thanks to their ongoing reluctance to pay Brian Burns the going rate.
Which brings us to our next point…