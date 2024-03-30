Panthers predicted to be worst team in NFL (again) based on 2024 win total odds
By Reed Wallach
The Panthers traded up to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, sacrificing its top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the process, only to have the worst record in the NFL this past season.
There are sweeping changes in Carolina, including a new head coach in Dave Canals, but the expectation is that the Panthers struggle yet again in 2024, set with the lowest win total in the NFL.
The Panthers don’t have its first round pick in 2024, but will hope for Bryce Young to improve behind some better offensive line play and a rejuvenated offense around the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator in Canals who is now in charge of the team.
Can the Panthers improve in 2024? Let’s first take a look at what oddsmakers see from the team this season.
Carolina Panthers opening win total
Win Total: 4.5 (Over -135/Under +115)
Panthers expected to be worst team in NFL again
It’s tough to improve on the worst record in the NFL in one season and do it without the team’s first round pick, but the Panthers will look to bank on internal development to do so.
Carolina did show some flashes towards the end of the year with Young engineering a handful of competitive efforts that included a near-win against the Packers and a surprising victory against the Falcons.
The team went 2-15 in 2023, and the oddsmakers are baking in a ton of improvement in this win total at 4.5 wins with the Patriots the only other team with that same number but the odds shaded towards New England being rated higher (Over -150).
Carolina will benefit from an easier than expected schedule after finishing in last place in the NFC South, but the team will be relying on a ton of internal improvement in order to get over this win total.
