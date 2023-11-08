Panthers vs. Bears best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Adam Thielen is in must-bet territory)
Giving you the best players to bet on to score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football between the Panthers and Bears
I'm not going to sit here and pretend the Panthers and Bears is the best prime time football matchup in the world, but you know what makes bad games more exciting to watch? Betting on them.
So, if you want to place a couple of fun bets on this game, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my favorite bets to score a touchdown in this Thursday Night Football showdown.
Best Anytime TD Picks for Panthers vs. Bears
- Adam Thielen Anytime TD (+175)
- Tommy Tremble Anytime TD (+650)
- D'onta Foreman Anytime TD (-115)
Adam Thielen Anytime TD (+175)
If you're going to bet on any member of the Carolina Panthers to score a touchdown, it has to be Adam Thielen. He has 32 more receptions than any other player on this roster and he has already scored four touchdowns this season. You have to think Thielen has a great chance to score once again and I love his odds at +175.
Tommy Tremble Anytime TD (+650)
If you're looking for a longshot to bet on to score a touchdown on Thursday night, Tommy Tremble might be your guy. He has hauled in two receptions in each of their last three games and even caught a touchdown against the Houston Texans. With other receiving options out of the lineup for the Panthers on Thursday night like Laviska Shenault, Stephen Sullivan, and possible DJ Chark, that's going to open things up for guys further down the depth chart like Tremble.
D'onta Foreman Anytime TD (-115)
Khalil Herbert may be back in the lineup for the Bears, but we should still assume D'onta Foreman should get the bulk of carries, especially if Chicago gets close to the goalline. Yes, this is betting on a member of the opposing team if your a Panthers fan, but let's be honest, the Panthers have struggled against the run this season.
Let's place a wager on Foreman to score and if he does, winning some money will at least soften the blow of the Bears scoring if you're a Carolina fan.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
