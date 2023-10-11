Panthers vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 6
A full betting preview for NFL Week 6 action between the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins.
The Carolina Panthers are still seeking their first win of the season, and let's be honest, it probably isn't coming this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Thankfully, we're not talking who is going to win the game this week, we're talking point spreads instead. Whether or not the Panthers can cover the spread in this game is an entire different question.
Panthers vs. Dolphins odds, spread, and total
Panthers vs. Dolphins betting trends
- Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Panthers' last six games
- Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. Dolphins
- Panthers are 2-13 straight up in their last 15 road games
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- Dolphins are 14-2 straight up in their last 16 home games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Dolphins' last six games vs. NFC South opponents
Panthers vs. Dolphins injury reports
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Chandler Zavala - G - Questionable
- Donte Jackson - CB - Questionable
- Xavier Woods - S - Questionable
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Jeff Wilson Jr. - RB - Injured Reserve
- Alec Ingold - FB - Questionable
- De'Von Achane - RB - Doubtful
- Jaelan Philips - LB - Questionable
Panthers vs. Dolphins how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Carolina Panthers Record: 0-5
- Miami Dolphins Record: 4-1
Panthers vs. Dolphins key players to watch
Carolina Panthers
Vonn Bell: If the Panthers want any hope of staying in this game, they need to find a way to slow down the Dolphins offense. Their safety, Vonn Bell, is going to play a big role in that. He leads the team in tackles with 33, while also racking up two pass deflections and one interception. He needs to have a big game on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins
Raheem Mostert: With De'Von Achane expected to miss a few week this season, the running game is going to fall solely on the shoulders of Raheem Mostert. He's having a fantastic season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, so I have confidence he'll be able to handle the pressure and workload of a No. 1 back.
Panthers vs. Dolphins prediction and pick
Like I said, the Panthers aren't going to win this game, but I do think they're going to cover the spread. 13.5 points is a massive spread and even with the Dolphins offense playing at a historic pace, I firmly believe the Panthers can keep this game closer than people expect.
One area the Panthers thrive in is third down offense and defense. They're 13th in third down conversion rate offensively and their defense has the second best third down defense in the NFL. Teams are only getting a first down on 29.82% of third downs against them.
If their defense can manage to keep that up against the Dolphins and force them to punt on a handful of drives, they're going to be in a great spot to cover this spread.
I'll take the 13.5 points with the Panthers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
