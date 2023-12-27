Panthers vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 17
The Carolina Panthers aren't going down without a fight and have had some positive things they can work off the past few weeks, beating the Atlanta Falcons and falling just a few seconds short from being able to attempt a game-tying field goal against the Green Bay Packers.
They have a tough test ahead of them this week when they head to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Panthers vs. Jaguars odds, spread, and total
Panthers vs. Jaguars betting trends
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Panthers' last nine games
- Panthers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Jaguars
- Panthers are 0-8 straight up in their last eight road games
- Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Jaguars are 3-17 straight up in their last 20 games vs. NFC opponents
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Jaguars' last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
Panthers vs. Jaguars injury reports
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Jaycee Horn - CB - Questionable
- Marquis Haynes Sr. - LB - Questionable
- Ikem Ekwonu - OT - Questionable
- Chuba Hubbard - RB - Questionable
- Amare Barno - LB - IR
Jacksonville Jaguars injury report
- Brenton Strange - TE - Questionable
- Walker Little - OT - Questionable
- Ezra Cleveland - OG - Questionable
- Andre Cisco - S - Questionable
- Daniel Thomas - S - Questionable
Panthers vs. Jaguars how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 31st
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Carolina Panthers Record: 2-13
- Jacksonville Jaguars Record: 8-7
Panthers vs. Jaguars key players to watch
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The No. 1 overall pick had arguably his best game of the season last week against the Packers and now he has the opportunity to build on that and gain some faith from the fans heading into his first offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence: Another former No. 1 overall pick needs to prove to people that he's the quarterback of the future before the Jaguars season is over. He has a high ceiling that we've seen at times, but he doesn't reach it on a consistent enough basis. It's now or never for the Clemson product.
Panthers vs. Jaguars prediction and pick
It's about time we have a discussion as a society about the Jacksonville Jaguars. Are they the most fraudulent playoff team? The NFC South is supposed to be the worst division in football but their leader, the Buccaneers, just trounced them in Week 16. Not only are the Jaguars a bad team as a whole, but Trevor Lawrence is failing to live up to expectations.
In this spot, I'll take the seven points with the Panthers on the road. Their offense, which was abysmal all season, has shown signs of life recently and had a solid performance against the Packers despite eventually falling to them by a three-point deficit.
Their defense has turned into a solid unit as well, now ranking 10th in the NFL in opponent yards per play, allowing just 5.0 yards per snap.
We also need to note the Jaguars may just be the worst home team in the NFL. Their Net Yards per Play at home is -1.2, the worst home mark in the league. Are they the better team? Yes. Are they a full touchdown better? I don't think so.
I'll take the points with Carolina.
