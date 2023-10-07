Panthers vs. Lions best NFL prop bets for Week 5 (Back Adam Thielen)
Adam Thielen could have a big game in Week 5.
The Carolina Panthers are still seeking their first win of the NFL season and things won't get easier for them in Week 5 when they head to Detroit to take on the 3-1 Lions.
NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Lions
- Bryce Young OVER 209.5 passing yards (-114)
- Jared Goff UNDER 238.5 passing yards (-114)
- Adam Thielen OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-114)
Bryce Young OVER 209.5 passing yards (-114)
Bryce Young made his return from injury in Week 4 and he had his best game of the season, completing 78.1% of passes for 6.4 yards per throw. If he has another performance like that, he should soar past 209.5 yards.
The Lions have allowed 219.8 passing yards per game through the first four weeks.
Jared Goff UNDER 238.5 passing yards (-114)
We have seen the Lions start to lean on their run game more this season, especially in the last couple of games, which leads me to think Jared Goff may not post the numbers he has so far this season. In his last start, he threw for just 210 yards and I expect a similar result against the Panthers.
It also helps the Panthers have given up just 176.8 passing yards per game this season. I think they can keep Goff to under 238.5 passing yards on Sunday.
Adam Thielen OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-114)
Adam Thielen has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in the Panthers passing game. He leads the Panthers in targets (33), receptions (27) and yards (287). No other receiver is within 10 receptions or 100 passing yards of Thielen heading into this week.
He's averaging 71.8 receiving yards per game this season so I see no reason why he can't go over the number once again.
