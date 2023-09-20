Panthers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 3
Full betting preview for NFL Week 3 action between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
The Bryce Young era hasn't started as hot as Panthers fans had hoped as they sit at 0-2 through the first two weeks.
In Week 3, they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks. They're once again set as underdogs, but this could be a great spot for their offense to bounce back.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this Sunday's game, including odds, trends, and my best bet. If you want to find out my pick for the 15 other Week 3 games, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Now, let's jump into Sunday's action.
Panthers vs. Seahawks odds, spread, and total
Panthers vs. Seahawks betting trends
- Panthers are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 road games
- The OVER is 15-5 in the Panthers' last 20 games against NFC West opponents
- Panthers are 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games against Seahawks
- Seahawks are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
Panthers vs. Seahawks injury reports
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Shaq Thompson - LB - Injured Reserve
- Jaycee Horn - CB - Injured Reserve
Seattle Seahawks injury report
- Jamal Adams - S - Questionable
- Mike Morris - DE - Questionable
- Boye Mafe - LB - Questionable
- Charles Cross - OT - Questionable
- Devin Bush - LB - Questionable
- Riq Woolen - CB - Questionable
- DK Metcalf - WR - Questionable
Panthers vs. Seahawks how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
- Game Time: 4:05p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Carolina Panthers Record: 0-2
- Seattle Seahawks Record: 1-1
Panthers vs. Seahawks key players to watch
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft needs take some steps forward in his development. He's only completed 59.2% of passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through two games. He hasn't been completely terrible, but you'd expect to see a bit more from the first overall pick. Let's see if he can bounce back against an inferior defense.
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker: The Seahawks passing game has been fantastic through the first two weeks, but their running game needs to improve. Kenneth Walker has gained 107 yards on 29 carries, which is only 3.7 yards per rush. Averaging only 3.7 yards per carry isn't going to get it done in the NFL. Seattle needs its run game to get better in order to compliment its pass attack.
Panthers vs. Seahawks prediction and pick
I think the spread in this game is set at the right number with the Seahawks listed as a 5.5-point favorite. With that in mind, I'm going to look at the total instead and bet the OVER.
It's a relatively low number of just 42, largely due to the offensive struggles by the Panthers, but I'm confident Carolina's offense will bounce back in a big way this week against one of the worst defenses in the league; the Seahawks have allowed 5.9 yards per play through the first two weeks, the third most in the NFL. Only the Bears and Chargers have allowed more yards per play than the Seahawks.
We know how explosive the Seahawks offense is, so they're going to contribute to the total regardless, but I think their defense is a unit the Panthers can take advantage of.
Let's sit back and root for points in this late-afternoon interconference showdown.
