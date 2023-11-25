Panthers vs. Titans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Panthers pass catchers)
By Reed Wallach
The Panthers have only one win on the season, but are in a good spot to have their best offensive output on Sunday aganst a vulnerable Titans secondary.
Carolina heads to Tennessee in hopes of scoring a win and developing some late season momentum for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. I think this is a particularly favorable matchup for the Panthers passing game, which is who I'm targeting in this game's anytime touchdown prop bets.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. Titans
- Adam Theilen (+155)
- Jonathan Mingo (+350)
- Panthers Defense (+450)
Adam Theilen (+155)
Theilen is Young's favorite pass catcher, he has had at least eight targets in every game but the first of the year and has four on the year.
The Titans have the worst pass defense in the NFL, per Dropback EPA, so I believe that Young can put up some of his best numbers on the year, and given his usage, that likely means a big day for Theilen.
Jonathan Mingo (+350)
Mingo sees the field more than any other skill position player on a percentage basis, playing about 95% of snaps this season. However, the rookie hasn't been able to make an impact by way of touchdowns, failing to find the end zone.
What about a matchup against the league's worst secondary? Mingo sees the field too often not to find some breaks in a potential breakout spot for Young and the Panthers passing game.
Panthers Defense (+450)
Levis has been hit-or-miss since taking over as the starting quarterback, completing only 58% of his passes but tossing six touchdowns, four of which came in his first start against the Falcons.
However, Levis has been fairly lucky not to be picked off more. He has two interceptions, but eight turnover worthy plays according to Pro Football Focus. Levis is due for some regression in the turnover department, so why not take a flier on the Panthers defense to make a game changing play and generate a score?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
