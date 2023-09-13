Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-1 start in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Seahawks - Week 3
Things didn't go according to plan for the Seattle Seahawks during their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. However, any side coached by Pete Carroll demands the utmost respect despite a rough outing on Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers head to one of the most unwelcoming environments in football in Week 3. Seattle's legendary 12th man makes it extremely difficult to hear anything, which means the coaching staff must focus on making calls through signals unless they somehow manage to silence the crowd early on.
This will be a huge test of character for the Panthers. Some on the roster tasted success at this venue last season under Steve Wilks, which should provide a solid level of confidence as Frank Reich looks to accomplish something similar.
The Seahawks have a well-balanced roster capable of surprising once again. Carroll will also be demanding a big-time response from his players in the weeks ahead after being undone in no uncertain terms by Sean McVay's men.
Prediction: Loss (1-2)
Expect the Seahawks to put the passing game to good use without cornerback Jaycee Horn shutting down one side of the field. Carolina isn't without a chance, but much will obviously depend on how the likes of Donte Jackson, Troy Hill, and C.J. Henderson cope with a physical specimen such as D.K. Metcalf if quarterback Geno Smith provides adequate enough distribution.