Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-1 start in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings - Week 4
One of the biggest shocks to emerge from Week 1 was the Minnesota Vikings suffering defeat on home turf to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A result that didn't exactly please the Carolina Panthers, who sit at the NFC South basement as a result.
While everyone was quick to praise Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, the Vikings shot themselves in the foot on countless occasions en route to 0-1. But much like the Seattle Seahawks, it's a challenge Frank Reich and his players must be ready for.
Minnesota's passing game on offense remains exceptional. Kirk Cousins has four legitimate weapons at his disposal, including All-Pro Justin Jefferson, recently paid tight end T.J. Hockenson, and first-rounder Jordan Addison, who got himself in the end zone on debut.
As previously stated, the Panthers have a real problem on their hands without cornerback Jaycee Horn. If Cousins gets the protection needed, it's hard to envisage a scenario where he doesn't carve up Carolina's secondary given the weapons at his disposal.
Bryce Young doesn't have the luxury of such explosiveness to call upon, but the timing should be much improved by this point. If the running game establishes itself against an improved Vikings defense under Brian Flores, they might just have a chance.
Prediction: Win (2-2)
Again, this prediction is done more in hope than expectation. But hopefully, the Panthers' offense will have things together by this point - especially as this one might turn into a shootout.