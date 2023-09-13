Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-1 start in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Lions - Week 5
This will be rookie quarterback Bryce Young's fifth competitive NFL game. Therefore, any hesitancy should be firmly in the rearview mirror after a prolonged bedding-in period.
The Carolina Panthers were obviously expecting rough and smooth where Young is concerned this season. He's a rookie at the end of the day, even if his football acumen and overall grasp of how things work are on a different level to most entering the league.
This is arguably the toughest test Young's faced so far. The Detroit Lions look like something special could be brewing in 2023 and Dan Campbell will be demanding revenge after watching his team get pounded into oblivion at Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve last year.
If the Lions play anything like they managed on opening night at the Kansas City Chiefs, this will be a tough out for the Panthers. Campbell's team is never found wanting in terms of physicality or effort, so it'll be fascinating to see how this new Carolina outfit copes with some extreme demands.
Prediction: Loss (2-3)
Obviously, a lot could happen between now and when the two sides square off. But looking at how they fared in Week 1, the Panthers would do immensely well to come out of Detroit with a victory on their travels unless significant improvements arrive beforehand.