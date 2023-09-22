Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-2 start in 2023
Things are not going well for the Carolina Panthers currently.
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their next four games after a disastrous 0-2 start in 2023 and multiple key injuries to overcome?
One couldn't imagine a worse start for the Carolina Panthers to begin the 2023 campaign. After so much hope for better fortunes throughout the offseason, all this seems to have sapped away from the fanbase following two straight defeats against divisional rivals and a plethora of injury concerns to established starters for good measure.
This is the last thing Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff wanted. Some tough challenges are upcoming, so a huge collective effort is needed in pursuit of getting their campaign on track.
Easier said than done, obviously. But the Panthers invested so much in this team of coaches for this exact reason - to react, adjust, and improve a group of players going through some confidence issues currently.
With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over the next four games following their 0-2 start in 2023.
Carolina Panthers at Seahawks - Week 3
Going to the Seattle Seahawks on a two-game skid is a tough proposition at the best of times. This is a hostile atmosphere that makes it extremely difficult, but the Carolina Panthers will also be without the services of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young thanks to an ankle complication suffered on Monday Night Football.
As always around the NFL, it's next man up. Andy Dalton looks set to start, but whether the experienced signal-caller has enough in the locker at this late stage of his career is anyone's guess.
Prediction: Loss (0-3)
Seattle is currently dealing with numerous injury issues of their own. But not having Young and with Shaq Thompson also being out, it's hard to envisage any other scenario than a Panthers loss despite their win at Lumen Field in 2022.