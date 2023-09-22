Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-2 start in 2023
Things are not going well for the Carolina Panthers currently.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings - Week 4
If the Carolina Panthers start the season 0-3, then their home clash against the Minnesota Vikings evolves into a must-win situation. That's sad to say so early in the campaign, but it's the absolute truth.
The Vikings aren't having things all their own way this season to date, either. Kirk Cousins and the offense are putting up lofty numbers once again, but Minnesota's good luck in close games in 2022 seems to have deserted them right now.
This looks like a winnable game for the Panthers if rookie quarterback Bryce Young returns from injury. But chalking this up as a guaranteed success on home soil would be foolish.
First of all, the Vikings have a productive quarterback in Cousins and a dynamic wide receiver tandem in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. They also boast T.J. Hockenson, one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in football who recently signed a bumper new contract extension.
Brian Flores is gradually progressing Minnesota's defense - although there is still much work ahead after wholesale personnel changes. This is something the Panthers could exploit, but their offense isn't exactly setting the world on fire through two weeks.
Prediction: Win (1-3)
This prediction is made more in hope than expectation. But the Panthers have to put it all together at some point, so why not in front of their home fans with the pressure well and truly on?