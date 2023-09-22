Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-2 start in 2023
Things are not going well for the Carolina Panthers currently.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Lions - Week 5
The Carolina Panthers would have some newfound momentum in this scenario after beating the Minnesota Vikings. However, picking up their first road win of the campaign at the Detroit Lions represents a difficult proposition in no uncertain terms.
Detroit couldn't build on their impressive win at the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the campaign, but they are still a supreme threat with talent across the board. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a guaranteed head coach during the 2024 cycle, with his scheme concepts making the most out of some outstanding talent at the Lions' disposal consistently.
Johnson also has quarterback Jared Goff playing at a high level behind the exceptional offensive tackle tandem of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs look like a potent running back tandem and Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most athletically gifted wideouts anywhere in the NFL.
Their defense is young and progressive, although there is room for improvement. Couple this with a revitalized home support, and it's not hard to see why the Panthers have their work cut out in this one.
Prediction: Loss (1-4)
Detroit will have their Christmas Eve thumping at the hands of Carolina firmly at the forefront of their minds before descending on the Ford Field gridiron. And as we all know, revenge is a dish best-served cold.