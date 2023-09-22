Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-2 start in 2023
Things are not going well for the Carolina Panthers currently.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins - Week 6
After facing a grueling slog in recent years heading into their bye week, the Carolina Panthers get an extended period of rest in Week 7. Before that, a daunting trip to the Miami Dolphins awaits.
Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and Mike McDaniel's play-calling has been nothing short of masterful over the first fortnight. The Dolphins look like the real deal behind a high-octane offense and explosive defensive unit capable of causing havoc when protecting leads.
Given the concerns surrounding Carolina's cornerback room, coming up against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle represents a potential nightmare scenario. Their speed and ability to create separation are far cries from what the Panthers have at wide receiver currently, so a monumental effort is needed from the likes of C.J. Henderson and Donte Jackson.
Miami is widely regarded to be among the AFC favorites thanks to their outstanding start. The Panthers are currently heading in a different direction, so the warm Florida climate needs some significant character if Frank Reich's men want to shock the NFL world in this one.
Prediction: Loss (1-5)
This might seem like a glass-half-empty set of predictions, but it could be even worse if the Panthers don't get the win in Seattle this weekend. There is a genuine chance Reich could begin his tenure at 0-6, which would be a complete disaster given Carolina gave up its 2024 first-round pick to the Chicago Bears.