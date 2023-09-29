Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-3 start in 2023
It's not been great for the Carolina Panthers so far...
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over a critical next four games after their disastrous 0-3 start to begin the 2023 campaign?
The Carolina Panthers' fortunes in 2023 are officially hanging in the balance just three weeks into the campaign. Fans were rightfully expecting more after claims this team was ready to drop in a quarterback and take off by general manager Scott Fitterer, but it's evident there might be some rebuilding to do before Frank Reich's men are ready to enter the playoff picture.
While the opening three games were less than ideal, there is a lot of football left to play. It won't be easy with so many injuries to key personnel, but Reich must make the best of a bad situation and somehow galvanize his troops to better results moving forward.
Morale among the fanbase is approaching levels not seen since the Matt Rhule era. Unless things turn around soon, any preseason optimism will completely disintegrate with no first-round pick to focus on after Carolina's bold trade for Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers are down, but not out. With this in mind, we took a look at how they might fare in their next four games following such a poor opening to the campaign.
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings - Week 4
This is a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers. The Minnesota Vikings are also winless after being on the wrong end of some close losses, but their high-octane offense represents a significant threat led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who are leading the entire NFL in passing and receiving yards respectively.
Bryce Young will be back under center after missing Week 3 with an ankle issue. This looks like a decent game to gain yards through the air, with the Vikings' defense conceding 261.7 passing yards per game on average through three weeks.
Prediction: Win (1-3)
Picking Carolina to win here is done more in hope than expectation. But perhaps the added sense of urgency and the team wanting to succeed for Adam Thielen against his old employers might be enough to get them over the line.