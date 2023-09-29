Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-3 start in 2023
It's not been great for the Carolina Panthers so far...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Lions - Week 5
The Detroit Lions will be coming off a mini-bye week after trouncing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. This moves Dan Campbell's men to 3-1 on the season and preseason projections about a potential NFC North title challenge look well within reach currently.
While this looks like a tall order for the Carolina Panthers, it's worth noting they hammered the Lions on Christmas Eve last season at Bank of America Stadium. However, this is a new coaching regime to the one that schemed things up to pound Detroit into submission in 2022.
Campbell will be letting his players know revenge is on their minds in this one. It is also another difficult road game for the Panthers, so they must roll up their sleeves and cope with the obvious adversity coming their way.
Looking at how things have unfolded for the Lions so far, there don't appear to be many holes across the roster. This is a well-balanced group and the team drafted superbly this spring, but they'll be hoping stud rookie defensive back Brian Branch's injury isn't too serious after he went out of their game against the Packers.
Prediction: Loss (1-4)
These two teams are on different trajectories right now. Therefore, predicting anything other than a Lions victory on home soil would be foolish until the Panthers prove otherwise.