Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-3 start in 2023
It's not been great for the Carolina Panthers so far...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins - Week 6
Fans might want to watch this one from behind their couch.
The Miami Dolphins have taken the league by storm in 2022. Mike McDaniel's schematic concepts on offense are borderline revolutionary and with the speed at his disposal, they are an immensely tough proposition to overcome.
If anyone wanted further evidence of how dangerous Miami's offense can be, then dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos is proof positive. And they did this without the services of electrifying wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
One couldn't dismiss the possibility of this being a double-digit spread depending on how the Carolina Panthers get on beforehand. Not having Xavier Woods and Jaycee Horn in the secondary is only going to complicate matters in the face of explosive playmakers everywhere you look.
No realistic fan is expecting the Panthers to get anything from their trip to the Florida sunshine. This could allow a little extra freedom with no pressure on the team's shoulders - something that might actually work in their favor.
Prediction: Loss (1-5)
Sitting at 1-5 at the bye week is nothing short of disastrous. However, it's a distinct possibility as the Dolphins just have too much firepower.
Some severe soul-searching is needed across the franchise during their extended period of rest. Considering the way general manager Scott Fitterer has moved previously, trading an established player or two to recoup some draft capital cannot be ruled out in this scenario.