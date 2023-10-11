Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-5 start in 2023
Things aren't great right now, but there is hope...
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their next four games after a cataclysmic 0-5 start to begin Frank Reich's reign as head coach?
Well, don't say we didn't warn you.
The Carolina Panthers suffered their inevitable loss at the Detroit Lions in embarrassing fashion. Three turnovers in the first half and more defensive failings were the catalyst behind another demise, which leaves them as the NFL's only winless team and staring into the abyss once more.
Carolina's fanbase is frustrated and looking for scapegoats. This is not what they were promised before the campaign and Frank Reich is coming under fire for what's perceived to be poor preparation, in-game communication, and everything in between.
Just where the Panthers go from here remains to be seen. The bye week is coming at a good time, but there is no room for rest or recuperation within a franchise that looks devoid of any inspiration currently.
With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games after such a torrid opening to the campaign.
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins - Week 6
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Carolina Panthers. Before Frank Reich and his players embark on their bye week, they must first make a daunting trip to the Miami Dolphins, which is filling every single fan with complete dread.
Miami is missing rookie running back Devon Achane, but they have weapons everywhere you look. Mike McDaniel's exceptional scheme and the unbelievable speed at the Dolphins' disposal means they can rack up points in a hurry, which is the last thing Carolina probably wants coming off such a poor opening to the campaign.
Prediction: Loss (0-6)
We'll keep his short. The Dolphins are 13.5-point favorites for a reason, so it would be the biggest shock of the campaign by a considerable margin if the Panthers pulled this off.