Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-5 start in 2023
Things aren't great right now, but there is hope...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Colts - Week 9
Frank Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts last season and replaced by the former center Jeff Saturday, who had absolutely no experience coaching at the pro level. That probably stung a great deal, so the head coach will be fully intent on making his old team pay in Week 9.
The Colts are moving forward with a rookie quarterback of their own in Anthony Richardson. However, there's a high likelihood that the former Florida star will be missing from this one, which represents another good opportunity for the Carolina Panthers to get another win in the column with their home crowd watching on.
Gardner Minshew might be under center if Richardson doesn't make it back in time. This means Indianapolis will be heavily reliant on All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who patched things up with the organization and signed a lucrative new deal for his troubles.
The Panthers will have newfound momentum of their own in this scenario after beating the Houston Texans. But make no mistake, complacency cannot become an issue for a team still languishing among the league's bottom feeders.
Prediction: Win (2-6)
Richardson not being able to participate would be a big boost for the Panthers. Minshew is serviceable if nothing else, but Carolina's defense should find ways to make life extremely uncomfortable for the charismatic veteran en route to their second triumph of the campaign.