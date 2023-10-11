Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-5 start in 2023
Things aren't great right now, but there is hope...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 10
With another lost season staring the Carolina Panthers firmly in the face, their Week 10 game at the Chicago Bears is the most important to fans beyond all doubt. The two sides were closely linked this offseason thanks to a bombshell trade involving the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, which also saw wide receiver D.J. Moore make the trip north to rubber-stamp the deal.
This looks like working in Chicago's favor up to now. Bryce Young might be a franchise quarterback over time, but giving up the No. 1 pick in 2024 as it stands is not what those in power had in mind when making this transaction.
Of course, there's plenty of time for that to change. But the back and forth between Bears and Panthers fans on social media in the trade's immediate aftermath stemmed into bad blood pretty quickly.
The game is also being shown on primetime Thursday Night Football, which only raises the stakes for the Panthers as they look to prove things are trending upward with the national audience watching intently. Easier said than done in a hostile atmosphere, so big characters are needed to give their long-suffering support bragging rights.
Prediction: Loss (2-7)
As someone who also covers the Washington Commanders, I got to see the Bears in action last weekend and also watched the All-22 footage from their resounding win at FedEx Field. Based on this showing and the fact Moore will be on a revenge mission, the Panthers have their work cut out.